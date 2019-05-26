|
Gloria D. Schlake, 80, of Rolling Meadows was born August 30, 1938 in Chicago to Henry G. and Norma (nee Thoms) Schlake and passed away May 1, 2019. Gloria is survived by her dear friends Suzanne Heuring, Michael Heuring and Lori Heuring. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment to follow at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019