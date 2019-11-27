Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Gloria E. Krajniak

Gloria E. Krajniak Obituary
Gloria E. Krajniak, age 65, nee Barrera; beloved wife of the late Joseph; cherished daughter of Florencio and the late Hermelinda; loving mother of Kenneth (Sheilah), Matthew (Reese), Robert (June), Christopher (Gabrielle), and Kari (Kory) Horstman; Abuela to Daniel, Charlotte, Madeline, Maxine, and Lucille; survived by her brother Luis (Doris) Barrera, nephews Daniel and Michael, and many loving friends and extended family. Visitation Friday at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien from 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers at 11:00 A.M. to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to or are appreciated. For Funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
