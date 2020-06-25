Passed away after a long battle with heart problems on June 17, 2020. Cherished wife of Ernie Moon. Adored Mother of Susan Costello (Mark), Daniel Novak, Sr. (Debbie), Karen (Novak) Small, Melissa Moon. Beloved Grandmother of Sara Manney (Matthew), Daniel Novak, Jr., Alyssa Novak. Great Grandmother of Mason Dobbins Novak. Preceded in death by her parents, Peter Bellettiere and Charlotte (Ignarski) Bellettiere, and survived by her siblings Pete (Donna) Bellettiere, Mike (Pat) Bellettiere and Diane Kuyper. She will be greatly missed by all.



A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch 2213 Ave B, Bradenton Beach, Florida 34217. Gloria loved walking the beach during her frequent visits to the island with her family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store