Gloria E. Moon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away after a long battle with heart problems on June 17, 2020. Cherished wife of Ernie Moon. Adored Mother of Susan Costello (Mark), Daniel Novak, Sr. (Debbie), Karen (Novak) Small, Melissa Moon. Beloved Grandmother of Sara Manney (Matthew), Daniel Novak, Jr., Alyssa Novak. Great Grandmother of Mason Dobbins Novak. Preceded in death by her parents, Peter Bellettiere and Charlotte (Ignarski) Bellettiere, and survived by her siblings Pete (Donna) Bellettiere, Mike (Pat) Bellettiere and Diane Kuyper. She will be greatly missed by all.

A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch 2213 Ave B, Bradenton Beach, Florida 34217. Gloria loved walking the beach during her frequent visits to the island with her family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved