Gloria Falkovitz nee Rey of Morton Grove, at rest May 7, 2020, a 94 year old victim of Covid 19. Beloved wife of the late Nelson; treasured mother of Lynn (Tim) Gallagher, Cathy (Dave) Whelan and Joe (Dawn); special grandmother of Kelly (Daryl) Hunzinger, Riley and the late Ryan Gallagher, Joseph (fiance Alexa)and Jake Falkovitz and Jamie (Jub) Moor; devoted great grandmother of Declan, Delaney and Charley Hunzinger and Briar Moor; loving sister of the late Rita Dohm, James Rey and Shirley Nohr; favorite aunt of many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com www.simkinsfh.com. 847-965-2500



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
