Gloria Formella
Gloria (nee Kentgen) Formella 93, went home to the lord on August 1, 2020. Loving wife of 70+ years to Stephen, caring mother to Martin (Georgene), Steven (Annette), Kirk (Charlene), proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 10.

Inurnment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the covid-19 restrictions.

Donations would be appreciated to Journeycare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, Il 60030 (www.journeycare.org.) Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
847.833.2928
