Gloria Formella

Gloria (nee Kentgen) Formella 93, went home to the lord on August 1, 2020. Loving wife of 70+ years to Stephen, caring mother to Martin (Georgene), Steven (Annette), Kirk (Charlene), proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 10.
Inurnment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the covid-19 restrictions.
Donations would be appreciated to Journeycare Hospice 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, Il 60030 (www.journeycare.org
.) Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928.