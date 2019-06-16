Gusic , Gloria Gloria Gusic, transitioned peacefully on June 8, 2019. Gloria is survived by her granddaughters Annalise and Charlotte, son and daughter and their partners, Joe and Lily and Joan and Jackson, her "adopted" son Keith, and her cat Blackie. Born in Chicago to Florence and Michael Iciek, she was an active and thoughtful member of St. Mary Star of the Sea school and parish and Richard Henry Lee School, where she delighted in teaching 2nd grade for almost 40 years. Most importantly, Gloria was a profoundly loving and generous daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and teacher whose smile and spirit made each person and cat she interacted with feel loved and special. Funeral Saturday June 22nd 9:15 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday June 21st from 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the . Condolences/questions can be sent to [email protected] For info (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary