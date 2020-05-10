December 5, 1925-May 7, 2020 from the novel Corona Virus
Native Hyde Parker, later Edgewater resident, moved to Boston in 2018.
Gloria was active in social justice causes for seniors, for housing, and--before Roe v. Wade became law--for choice. She NEVER missed voting in an election.
She worked for the University of Chicago Divinity School , and then with Robert Daskal of Superior Drug and the Daskal Group(tie and scarf manufacturers)for 33 years, where she managed a group of international employees, helping obtain their visas and citizenship.
She had an encyclopedic knowledge of songs from World War I through the 60's, and a jazzy alto voice. The last song she sang, by Zoom, was "Lullaby of Broadway." She whistled beautifully--a lost art.
Salty and opinionated, she was also a warm, generous, and loyal friend to many who will now mourn her. She was predeceased by her first husband, Al Pacelli. She leaves behind a daughter, Pam Pacelli Cooper (Rob Cooper), a grandson Sam, brother Malcolm MacDonald (Edie), sister Patt Christie (Garon), nephew Colin and niece Jeannie, beloved caregiver Nikolina Ogrin, and dear friends Pam and Dennis Sall.
Donations in her name may be sent to the Jane Addams senior caucus: https://www.seniorcaucus.org/donate-3
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.