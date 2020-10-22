1/
Gloria J. Castaldo
Gloria J. Castaldo, nee Kleczka, age 79, at rest October 20, 2020; Beloved Wife of 59 years to Donald Castaldo; Loving Mother of Roger (Diedre), Catherine (Kurt) Spriesch, and Donald Jr. (Katie) Castaldo; Cherished Nana of Amanda, Christina, Paul, Maria, Paige, Jillian, Anthony, and Annabella; Dear daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Kleczka; Fond sister of the late Leroy Kleczka; A private Funeral Mass for the Immediate family will be held Friday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Terrence Church 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip; Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For information 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Terrence Church
OCT
23
Entombment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
