Gloria J. Castaldo, nee Kleczka, age 79, at rest October 20, 2020; Beloved Wife of 59 years to Donald Castaldo; Loving Mother of Roger (Diedre), Catherine (Kurt) Spriesch, and Donald Jr. (Katie) Castaldo; Cherished Nana of Amanda, Christina, Paul, Maria, Paige, Jillian, Anthony, and Annabella; Dear daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Kleczka; Fond sister of the late Leroy Kleczka; A private Funeral Mass for the Immediate family will be held Friday, 11:30 a.m. at St. Terrence Church 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip; Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum; Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For information 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com