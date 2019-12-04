Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E Anderson Dr
Palatine, IL
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E Anderson Dr.
Palatine, IL
Gloria J. Jung (nee Klein), 77, of Palatine, passed away November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman J. Jung. Loving mother of David J. Jung; dear sister of Harry (Joy) D. Klein and Joseph (Maureen) R. Klein; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Friday, December 6, 11am at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL 60074. Visitation prior to Mass beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, , 800-708-7644, would be appreciated. Interment private. Arrangements by Neptune Society, 847-963-0215.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
