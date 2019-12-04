|
Gloria J. Jung (nee Klein), 77, of Palatine, passed away November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman J. Jung. Loving mother of David J. Jung; dear sister of Harry (Joy) D. Klein and Joseph (Maureen) R. Klein; many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass Friday, December 6, 11am at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E Anderson Dr., Palatine, IL 60074. Visitation prior to Mass beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, , 800-708-7644, would be appreciated. Interment private. Arrangements by Neptune Society, 847-963-0215.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019