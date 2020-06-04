Gloria J. McGrath, 97, widow of John J., is survived by her loving children: Barbara (Marc) G. Posner; Patricia (the late Joseph) Joria; and, William (Susan) McGrath; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Saint Xavier University graduate, Gloria was a respected teacher at St. Denis Elementary School for 20 years, and a 75-year member of the Sigma Phi Gamma sorority. Private burial. Memorial to be announced. Donations to St. Joseph's Indian School or Covenant House. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.