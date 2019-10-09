|
|
Gloria J. Sifner (nee Caruso), age 97. Beloved wife of the late Steven R. Sifner. Loving mother of Mary (Osbaldo Juarez) Sifner, Tom (Kim) Sifner and Robin (Alan) Bardauskis. Dear grandmother of Elizabeth (Ryan) Brown, Alana Bardauskis, Jacinta (Michael) O'Martin, Veronica (Nico) Camargo, Natalie Mirabal, Rob (Violet) Mirabal, Steven Sifner and Adam Sifner. Cherished great grandmother of Miles, Camilla and a third great grandchild expected soon. Member of the Third Order of St. Francis for over 50 years. Funeral Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel) to Our Lady of the Snows Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.
773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019