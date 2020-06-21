Gloria J. Skomasa
Gloria J. Skomasa, nee Janousek, of Park Ridge, passed away June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John W. Skomasa; loving mother of Barbara (Marc) Brown, Jennifer (Brian) Rujawitz, and the late Gary (Tammy) Skomasa; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Kristen, Brady, Ally, Colt and Grant; dear sister of the late Florence Renc. Service and interment will be private at Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local blood bank. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093 (https://allbloodcancers.org/).



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
