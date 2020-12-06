On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Gloria J Woods, loving spouse, passed away at the age of 60. Gloria was born on March 27, 1960 to Wilbert and Madeline (Haynes) Woods. Raised in Detroit, she received her political science degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 1982. Gloria served with distinction for 6 years as an officer in the U.S. Army, stationed in the U.S. and Germany. She was honorably discharged as a Captain. On March 3, 2014, she married Nancy A. Norman, with whom she shared her life for 31 years. Gloria's work was her passion. She believed that when people are valued and included, they bring dynamic energy and innovation to their work. She was a Chicago-based human resources professional and a diversity & inclusion consultant for over 30 years most recently with the Kaleidoscope Group. Gloria also had a passion for sports – golf and Michigan football. She was known for her infectious smile, intelligence, and her generous and compassionate spirit. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her spouse, Nancy, and many "like family" friends and "adopted" nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass private at St Nicholas Church, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to livestream go to www.donnellanfuneral.com
. Funeral Info: (847) 675-1990