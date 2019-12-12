|
|
Gloria J. Wroblewski, 87 of Monee. Devoted wife of the late Stephen; loving mother of six; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 12. Visitation 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home; 295 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. Rev. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Info. 815.932.1214 www.clancygernon.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019