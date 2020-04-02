Home

More Obituaries for Gloria Holakovsky
Gloria Jane Holakovsky

Gloria Jane Holakovsky Obituary
Gloria Jane Holakovsky, age 97 of Schaumburg. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Holakovsky. Loving mother of Joanne (Terrance) Witczak. Dear grandmother of Michael (Sue) Alderson, Mark (Jennifer) Alderson, Melissa (Michael) Felty, Daniel (Kelly) Alderson, the late Michele Lea Alderson, Thomas (Amy) Witczak, Terrance Witczak, and Dana Baldino. Dear great-grandmother of 12. Dear sister of Fern (the late Victor) Barrie, the late Lillian (the late Hank) Tammeling, the late Philip (the late Sally) Caruso, Donald (Donna) Caruso, and William (Barbara) Caruso. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Services and Interment were private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Online condolences available at www.ahlgrimfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020
