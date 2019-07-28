|
Gloria Jean Crawford (DeReamer) Carlile, 72, passed away Wednesday June 12, at Mulberry Health Nursing home with her devoted husband Denny by her side. She had been in Mulberry's excellent care for 3 years while suffering with Alzheimer's.
Gloria was born June 2, 1947 in Van Wert, OH to Robert and Jean Crawford. She spent most of her childhood in Belleville, MI, and after moving her senior year she graduated from Highland High school in 1965. She had worked in various vocations over the years, but her favorite was those spent as a barber. That gave her the opportunity to brighten people's days with her wonderful smile or be a shoulder to cry on. She enjoyed spending time camping and being outdoors with her husband of 33 years.
Gloria was preceded in death by her father Robert Crawford. She is survived by her mother Jean Crawford; husband Dennis Carlile; brothers Larry (Diane), Crawford, Frank(Robin) Crawford, Ted(Barb) Crawford; sons Gui(Jennifer) DeReamer of Oviedo, FL, Shay(Christie) DeReamer of Corinth, TX; stepson Wayne(Waynette) Carlile; stepdaughter Shelly(Bob) Einhorn; 10 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of her life is to be held Monday August 5th 11AM at First United Methodist Church of Griffith, W 44th Pl, Griffith, IN. 46319. Lunch immediately following service.
