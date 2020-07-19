1/1
Gloria Jean Garofalo
Gloria Jean Garofalo nee Prochazka, age 76, of Oak Park passed away on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of John R. Garofalo; loving mother of Christine (Eric) Lussow and J.T. (Arthur Thompson) Garofalo; cherished grandma of Tyler and Cade Lussow; dear sister of Gus (Joanne) Prochazka and sister-in-law Ronald (Gerry), James (Sandi) and the late Mauro (Carol) Garofalo; fond aunt and great-aunt of many, she will be greatly missed. Gloria grew up in Westlake, Ohio before spending two years at Miami University and later becoming a Stewardess in the 1960s for United Airlines in Chicago. It was here that she met her husband John of 54 years and raised their family in John's hometown of Oak Park. She was an assistant teacher at Emerson (now Gwendolyn Brooks) Junior High School in Oak Park and Assistant Director of Individual Giving at Brookfield Zoo. Her career focused mostly on her years with the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust. Here she started as a volunteer but later acted as the Tour Center Director, Director of Public Programs, and eventually Director of Development before her retirement. Gloria was an active member of the community, volunteering with the Whittier School P.T.O., Campfire Girls of Oak Park, President and Secretary of the Oak Park Day Nursery Board, volunteer at the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust, and Board member of the Ernest Hemingway Foundation. She was a long-time member of the women's philanthropic group P.E.O. Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online or by mail to the P.E.O. Foundation (Program for Continuing Education) in memory of Gloria and her local Chapter BI/IL by visiting the P.E.O. International website at: https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-pce Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
John, Christine, JT and family
We are heartbroken that Gloria was taken too soon. We have many great memories of her. Such a warm, kind and generous person. And all she did for the community and for those she loved. She will no doubt be dearly missed. Sending our deepest sympathies and loving prayers.
Pat and Eric Heimdal
Friend
July 16, 2020
July 16, 2020
JT,

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I remember seeing your mom not long after our time at SAIC, and she was so proud of you and enthusiastic about your future. She shared that enthusiasm and generosity with the Home & Studio Foundation and could not have been more welcoming. Please accept my deepest condolences.

Michael Fus
Michael Fus
Friend
