Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:15 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Gloria Jean Gusic Obituary
Gusic , Gloria Jean Gloria Gusic, beloved grandmother, mother, cat mom, teacher, and friend transitioned peacefully on June 8, 2019. Gloria is survived by her granddaughters Annalise and Charlotte, son and daughter and their partners, Joe and Lily and Joan and Jackson, her "adopted" son Keith, and her cat Blackie. Born in Chicago to Florence and Michael Iciek, she was an active and thoughtful member of St. Mary Star of the Sea school and parish and Richard Henry Lee School, where she delighted in teaching 2nd grade for almost 40 years. After retiring and moving to Orland Park, Gloria devoted her time to volunteering in her community and at St. Michael's parish. Gloria used her passions and talents to enrich the lives of all she encountered. As an accomplished baker, craft artist, gardener, and teacher, she made family and community gatherings and each of her curriculum units a joy to behold. Most importantly, Gloria was a profoundly loving and generous daughter, mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and teacher whose smile and spirit made each person and cat she interacted with feel loved and special. Funeral Saturday June 22nd 9:15 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday June 21st from 3-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the . Condolences/questions can be sent to [email protected] For info (773)767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
