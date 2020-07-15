Gloria Jean Lewis of Forest Park, Georgia passed away in Piedmont Fayette Hospital on Sunday, July 5, 2020 She attended Roosevelt high school and was employed at US Steel. Gloria also attended Living Faith Tabernacle Church in Georgia. Glo was preceded in death by her parents James and Roberta Lewis; lifelong partner James Evans (Old Man); son Andrew J Evans Jr; granddaughter Phillesia Evans; sister: Imogene Kendle; Brother Carrol Lewis.Glo leaves memories to cherish with her daughter Yvonne Cousin of Rex, Georgia; son: Philip Evans of Atlanta, Georgia; Terry (Katheryn) Evans of Ford Heights, Illinois; daughter in Christ: Anna Barnes of Gary, Indiana;18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; Sisters: Cleo Lewis, Willa is Armstrong, Shirley Lewis, Teresa Smith-Lewis, Hazel Eze, Mary Ann Lewis, Delores Thorpe, Mittie Ruth Ross; 2 brothers: James Lewis, Joseph (Joe) Lewis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All Services Thursday July 16,2020. wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral Of Hope Church Of God In Christ 3941 E. 13th Ave Gary,In.





