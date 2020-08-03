1/
Gloria Jean Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria (Richter) Schultz age 78 of Bensenville, passed away July 31,2020.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert. She is survived by her son Randy (Joanne) daughter Cindy (Henry) Malfitano. Loving companion of Joe Lynch. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Cole Aronson and Alfonso. Fond sister of David (Mary) Richter of California and preceded in death by brothers Archie, Paul and Arthur. Visitation Tuesday Aug 4, 3-8pm. Carbonara Funeral Home. 1515 S, 25th Ave, Melrose Park. For more details www.carbonarafuneralhome.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved