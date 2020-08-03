Gloria (Richter) Schultz age 78 of Bensenville, passed away July 31,2020.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Robert. She is survived by her son Randy (Joanne) daughter Cindy (Henry) Malfitano. Loving companion of Joe Lynch. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Cole Aronson and Alfonso. Fond sister of David (Mary) Richter of California and preceded in death by brothers Archie, Paul and Arthur. Visitation Tuesday Aug 4, 3-8pm. Carbonara Funeral Home. 1515 S, 25th Ave, Melrose Park. For more details www.carbonarafuneralhome.net
.