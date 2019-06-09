|
Gloria Jean Wright (nee Hess); of Harwood Heights, native of Richwood, West Virginia; retired licensed practical nurse; passed away one day after her 67th birthday. Beloved life partner of 31 years William "Bill" Murphy; mother of Lori (Christopher) Frisch, Rusty (Nancy) Wright, and Shawn (partner Jennifer Dedes) Watts; proud grandmother "Gramma GoGo" of Kathryn, Phoebe, and Christopher Frisch Jr.; Ashley and James Wright, and Alexander Phillips. Dear sister of Ray Hess, Rose Weaver, Donnie Hess, and Diana Hurtado; daughter of the late Frances Jane Hess (nee Crow) and Arnold Jean Hess. Also loved by her fur-grandbabies Nahla and the late Django and Tessa. Celebration of Life, early summer at Bethany Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: "Gloria Wright Memorial Fund", c/o and payable to Bethany Baptist Church, 6700 W. Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL 60706. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019