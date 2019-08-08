|
Gloria Kaplan, 90, passed away peacefully on Aug, 6th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mom of Andrea (Marcus) Gottlieb, Donna (late Jonathan) Leavitt, Lesley (Paul) Arshonsky and Julie (Drew) Venus. Cherished Grandma of Jennifer (PJ), Benji (Lizzie), Jamie (Josh), Joey (Johanna), Rachel (Jake), Michael, Scott (Leah) and Daniel (Micaela). Devoted GiGi to Ethan, Jana, Brady, Jack, Nora, Parker, Grayson, Olivia, Lola and Mia. Chapel Service 11AM on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W Montrose Ave, Norridge, IL 60706 with Burial Service to follow. Memorial contributions in Gloria's honor may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (www2.jdrf.org) or to the (). For Info and Condolences 773-936-4057
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019