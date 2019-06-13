|
Gloria Kennedy Morrissy, age 90, former longtime resident of Oak Park, passed away June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Morrissy; loving mother of John, Barbara (Michael) McElherne, Michael (Lisa), Jamee (Adrian) Alperovich and Anne Morrissy; loving Gigi of Michael, Emmet and Elizabeth (fiancé Luke Bailey) Morrissy, Molly (Daniel) McEldowney, Anne, Emma, Maggie (fiancé Justin Patino) McElherne, Agnes and Emma Alperovich and Jeanne and Barbara Morrissy; dear sister of Barbara (the late William) Walsh and Stephen (the late Elizabeth) Kennedy; devoted daughter of the late Raymond and Agnes Kennedy; fond aunt of many. Former manager of the Oak Park Mall. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Francis Xavier Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Planned Parenthood, 1200 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60610 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019