Gloria L. Artwohl, age 96 of Chicago, IL passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Artwohl; cherished mother of Susan L. Artwohl and the late Linda Artwohl Kowalski; loving sister of Harold E. Wollenhaupt Jr.; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral service and interment will be private. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services allowed in the building at one time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Donations in Gloria's Memory may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ 9815 S. Campbell Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805.
Please leave an online condolence at www.chapelhillgardenssouth.com
for the Artwohl family by clicking on "Add A Memory".