Gloria Lopez

Gloria Goleas Lopez passed away on June 1, 2020 at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was born in Chicago on December 10, 1944 to Margaret Goleas (nee Nannucci), a homemaker, and Thomas Goleas, a commercial illustrator. Gloria grew up in Des Plaines and graduated from St. Patrick Academy. She earned a BFA in graphic arts from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and began her career as an art director at the Chicago ad agency of Foote, Cone & Belding. She later lived in Mexico City and Los Angeles, where she worked for Eisaman, Johns & Laws.



In 1984, Gloria and her husband, David Allen Fishbein, launched Fish Films, a stock footage company later known as FootageWorld. Their stock footage appeared in commercials, motion pictures, music videos, and television shows.



Gloria maintained several creative outlets. She operated City Different Antiques, a collection of objects gathered from legendary antique markets across the country. Gloria added style to all that she touched and found beauty where others overlook it, which she captured in fine art and photography.



Gloria is survived by her loving family - husband David, sister Gail Goleas (David Matenaer), nephew Brian Budzicz (April), and a grandniece and grandnephew - and her dog, Nickey, as well as dear friends and admirers from wherever she traveled.



In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider honoring Gloria's life by learning of a culture not your own, taking a detour, confronting hypocrisies, finding levity in the ordinary, or making your part of the world a more beautiful place.





