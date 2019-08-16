|
Gloria M. Filippello (nee Magnafichi), 89, Leesburg, Florida; passed away on August 3, 2019, the same day her beloved husband, Robert Filippello, passed away 5-years ago! They not only shared the same passing day, they also had the same birthday! Gloria lived in Chicago (Galewood) prior to moving to Florida. Beloved daughter of the late Lee and Josephine Magnafichi; loving sister of the late Evelyn Magnafichi; the late Joseph (Monique) Magna and the late Lee and Geraldine Magnafichi. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Filippello Stott of Elgin, Illinois and Kathleen's children Zach (Kim) and Tina; Agnes (Bernie) Rawlins and her son Christopher of Daytona, Florida; her niece and nephew, Bill and Rose Mary Filippello and her deeply loved cats, Meka and Katie Bell. Gloria was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and a longtime employee at Lake-Sumter College. Her memorial service will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her home.
