Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
773-588-5850
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
3918 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Benedict Church
Gloria M. Goerner Obituary
Beloved sister of Carol (the late Bob) DeMonte and the late Paul (Jean) Goerner; loving aunt of Paul (Nicole) and Scott Goerner and Debbie (Jeremy) Groh; great aunt of Paul and Jaimee Goerner and Sean, Joshua and Tyler Groh. Long time parishioner of St. Benedict Church and volunteer at The Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:45 a.m. going to St. Benedict Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Eden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club ( 2501 W. Irving Park Rd.) would be appreciated. Info 773-588-5850 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
