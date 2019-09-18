|
Gloria M. Lowery, nee Zanck; Devoted wife of the late Tom; Loving mother of Bridget, and John (Cathleen); Proud grandma of Tommy; Beloved sister of Jeanette (Rand) Moore, and Len (Carol) Zanck; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Thursday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago, Il. 60655; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , www.donate3.cancer.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info, (708) 422-2700 of www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019