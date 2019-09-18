Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
2445 W. 112th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Gloria M. Lowery Obituary
Gloria M. Lowery, nee Zanck; Devoted wife of the late Tom; Loving mother of Bridget, and John (Cathleen); Proud grandma of Tommy; Beloved sister of Jeanette (Rand) Moore, and Len (Carol) Zanck; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Thursday, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W. 112th St., Chicago, Il. 60655; Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , www.donate3.cancer.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info, (708) 422-2700 of www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
