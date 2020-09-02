Gloria M. Rieck nee Fransen age 88, of Crest Hill, IL passed away on Friday August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to Earl H. Rieck. Cherished Mother to William(Mary), the late Aleta. Step-Mother to Michael (Kristi), Thomas (Karen), Douglas (Joann), and Roxanne (John). Dear Grandma to Teresea (David) and Jenna. Great-Grandma to Aaron. A Visitation Will be held Friday September 4, at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home 17W201 Roosevelt Road, Oak Brook Terrace. Private Funeral Services to follow. Please contact the funeral home for more service information at 630-941-5860. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.





