In Loving Memory, Gloria (Walter) Riemer peacefully passed away at her home inGlenview on March 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Gloria now joins her husband Richard who passed away in 2013. She is survived by their daughter Kimberly (Frank) Loprest, son Jeffrey (Marilyn) Riemer, grandchildren Katherine and Christine Loprest, Christine's fiancé Matthew Stoltz and Kyle, Kelly and Casey Riemer, along with sister in-law June (Riemer) Ericson, and many nieces and nephews. Gloria is fondly remembered by her many friends and neighbors as an active alumni of Foreman High School in Chicago, and volunteer for many organizations in Glenview. There will be a private Celebrations of Life and Interment. In lieu of Flowers, please send memorial to, www.orphansofthestrom.com or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019