Gloria Mary Jurgovan nee Nowicki. Longtime resident of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Clinton Bombard and the late Steven Jurgovan. Loving mother of Garry Sr. (The late Kathy) Bombard, John (Mary Lynn) Bombard and Cheryl (Jerry) Arquette and step mother of Robert (Peggy) Jurgovan, Judith (Jim) Kelderhouse and the late Ronald (Sandy) Jurgovan. Proud grandmother of Garry Jr., Rob (Maggie), Joel (Deidra), John, Matt (Katie), Laura, Catie (Zach) Dave and Nick. Triple G to Molly, Danny, Evvie, Nate, Ky, Liz, Zach, Izzy and Brigid. Funeral Saturday, 9:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn 60453 to Queen of Martyrs Church mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery Main Indoor Mausoleum. Visitation Friday from 3 to 9 p.m.. Info: 708-636-1193 or www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019