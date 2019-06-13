|
Gloria Miller, nee Goodman, 88, beloved wife of the late Norman; cherished mother of Teri (Ned) Chamlin, Mitchell (Rhonda) Miller and the late Alan Miller; proud and loving grandma "G.G." of Adam (Diana) Chamlin, Amy (Jeff) Sherman, Ryan (Genevieve) Chamlin, Ellie Chamlin and Mandi, Elyse, Haley, Lauren and Alexis Miller: doting great grandmother of Henna, Jacob, Camille, Eden, Shayna and Rexton; dearest mother-in-law of Jayne Miller Berman and the late Kitty Miller; adored daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Goodman; dear sister of Fred Goodman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Chapel service Friday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and Kidney Cancer Foundation. For information and condolences (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019