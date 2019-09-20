|
Our beloved Gloria Omi Tsien passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the University of Chicago Hospital. She was 79, born May 15, 1940 in Shanghai, China to Wen-ching Hsu and Tsuen-hsuin Tsien. She moved to Chi-cago in October, 1949 to join her father, who later became Curator of the Far Eastern Library at UChicago. Gloria attended the Art Institute of Chicago and was a gifted artist. She had joint exhibits with such artists as David Kwok (aka Guo Dawei, student of world-renowned painter Qi Baishi). Over 400 of her paintings survive. Gloria loved music, particularly opera, which she learned to sing. She is survived by her sister Mary Dunkel (Alex), cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Ginger.
Services will be held at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park on Saturday, September 21 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Hyde Park Christian Reformed Church, 5144 S Cornell Ave #4216, Chicago, IL 60615 or the School of the Art Institute. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 20, 2019