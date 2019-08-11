Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
4501 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
4501 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria R. Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria R. Parker Obituary
Gloria R. Parker, nee Gustafson, preceded in death by her late husband Robert C. Parker (November 21, 2011); loving mother of Robert (Lisa) Paleczny, Barbara Paleczny and Diane (Michael) Paradise, dear grandmother of Jessica, Nicole, Geena, Michael and Jamie, fond sister of the late Grace (Frank) Kellerhals, many nieces and nephews and her grand fur-babies. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22nd, 3:00PM until time of Memorial Service 5:00PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main St., Downers Grove, IL 60515. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, (Music Ministry) are appreciated. Private Family Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now