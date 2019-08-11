|
|
Gloria R. Parker, nee Gustafson, preceded in death by her late husband Robert C. Parker (November 21, 2011); loving mother of Robert (Lisa) Paleczny, Barbara Paleczny and Diane (Michael) Paradise, dear grandmother of Jessica, Nicole, Geena, Michael and Jamie, fond sister of the late Grace (Frank) Kellerhals, many nieces and nephews and her grand fur-babies. Memorial Visitation Thursday, August 22nd, 3:00PM until time of Memorial Service 5:00PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 4501 Main St., Downers Grove, IL 60515. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, (Music Ministry) are appreciated. Private Family Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019