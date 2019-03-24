Gloria "Bucky" Rasmussen of Palos Heights (formerly Oak Park & Chicago's Austin neighborhood) on March 19; preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Eleanor Rasmussen, sisters Mary Carroll & Grace Rasmussen and Myrna (George) Mahoney, and her grandnephew, Brendan Mahoney. She is survived by her loving godson and nephew Steven (Sally Swiss) Mahoney, nieces Laura Mahoney, Kate Mahoney and nephew Brian (Dr. Kathleen) Mahoney and five grandnephews: Colin, Clark, Dylan, Mark and Dr. Reid Mahoney. Gloria attended Austin High School and the University of Chicago. She had a successful career in commercial real estate finance (at Union Realty, Draper & Kramer, Northern Trust, First Savings & Loan of South Holland) developing an early work ethic at her father's store, Kilbourn Drugs, and at a WWII munitions plant. She loved travel, opera, and art. She was an avid water colorist. She was well known for her stylish collection of hats. Gloria began driving in mid-life, and quickly grew to love the freedom of the wheel, owning a series of Buick Rivieras. Memorial service 10:00am Sat, March 30, at All Saints Lutheran Church in Orland Park. For those who would like to make a memorial gift, the family supports Elastic Arts and the Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute, both in Chicago. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary