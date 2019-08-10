|
|
Gloria Remdt 90, of Lake Forest, IL, passed peacefully on August 5th. Wife of the late Walter, dearest mother of Victor Remdt and Laura (Jim) Johnson, beloved "Mor Mor" of Max (Fiona) Johnson, Caroline Johnson, Emily Johnson and Vicki Remdt. Gloria was a dedicated homemaker and avid gardener, who was devoted to her family. Memorial donations in Gloria's honor may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, Glenview, IL. (www.journeycare.org) A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2019