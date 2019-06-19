Home

DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
1946 - 2019
Gloria Revere Obituary
Revere , Gloria Gloria Revere, 72, of Algonquin died peacefully, June 14, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm with a service at 7 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to .

Gloria was born October 28, 1946the daughter of Norman and Mildred Parker. On November 4, 1964 she married John Revere. She enjoyed cooking, QVC, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Brian (Victoria) Revere, Jay (Aimee) Revere and Chris (Valorie) Revere, her grandchildren, Jaclyn, Cassidi, Carli, Rocco, Gino and Brooklynn and step-grandchildren, Lindsey and Lidia. She is also survived by her brother Tommy Parker. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents and her husband John.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com





Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
