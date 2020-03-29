|
Gloria S. Kamish, nee Sherman, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Nathaniel. Loving mother of Nancy Gail Collins, Susan Beth (Barry) Durr, the late Joel David Collins, and the late Nancy Carol Kamish. Dear grandmother of Ari Collins, Ethan Collins, Daniel (Sarah) Berkman, Sam (Dena) Berkman and Jonathan and Erin Durr. Proud great grandmother of Luna and Noah. Cherished sister of the late Donald (the late Carolyn) Sherman. Wonderful caregivers Vanessa, Tarry, Stacy and Gigi. Service Private Graveside. Memorials to Anti Cruelty Society, 157 West Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60654, anticruelty.org/donate. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020