ROSENBAUM, GLORIA S. Born January 1, 1924. Passed away September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving M. Rosenbaum. Cherished mother of Mark Rosenbaum (Mary-Ann Wilson) and N. Rosie Rosenbaum (Shimon Layani). Treasured grandmother of Libby Rosenbaum (Michael Raftery), Ted Rosenbaum (Mandy Kovach), Sharon Layani, and Karen Layani. Adoring great-grandmother of Gus Raftery and Leo Raftery. Loving daughter of the late Louis Satin and the late Anna (Lask) Satin. Dear sister of the late Shirley (the late Irving) Klain and the late Howard Satin. Fond aunt of Mike Klain (Janet Putnam) and Robert Klain (Peggy Cosgrove). Caring great-aunt to Emily Klain, Ellen Klain Marshall (Jonathan Marshall), Rachel Klain, and Michael Klain. Austin High School; University of Illinois; Illinois realtor. Longtime resident of Highland Park, Mission Hills Country Club in Northbrook, and the Sedgebrook Senior Living Community in Lincolnshire. Active in Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago, Hadassah, O.R.T., Lyric Opera, National Jewish Health (of Denver, via Midwest Region), Institute for Learning in Retirement (Northwestern U), and many other organizations. Member of North Suburban Synagogue Beth El of Highland Park, Beth Shalom of Northbrook, and Sedgebrook Shabbat services. Avid book and film discussion group member, devoted attendee at plays and theaters throughout the North Shore, and lousy Mahjong player. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to J.U.F. (www.juf.org), National Jewish Health (www.nationaljewish.org), or the . Services Thursday 2 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Memorial Park. Funeral information: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019