When the words Tita Gloria pop into my mind, the very first thing I think of is:

That is my 2nd MOM!



My mom loved Gloria from the very start and what grew from their relationship has impacted my family and I both genuinely and indefinitely.



If I could love anyone as close and deeply as I love my own mother, it is has always been and will always be, Tita Gloria.



Gloria lives as her namesake states. Gloriously.



I think we can all agree that Gloria is just one of those people who just has an undeniable presence and lives life with pure moxie.

She has an infectious smile paired with a fierce yet compassionate heart that is light, deep, and bold all in the same breath. Her love has always been unyielding.

It is simply impossible not to be affected deeply by her.

Her spirit is very much an inspiration to how I strive to carry my own life.



As an only child with two hard working parents, I was practically raised in tandem with the Flores family throughout my childhood and into my adult life.



From the start Gloria, Jess, Jesus, and Sarah immediately became my Tita, Tito, Kuya, and Ate as they not just welcomed me into their family, but always treated me as one of their own. I could not be more grateful for each of them.



The unity between these two moms and what became of it can never be eroded by time, distance, or passing on. It will always be permanent.



Tita Gloria’s spirit will remain glorious and our love for her will carry on eternally within us.



-Love Always

Mike, Emma, and Eddie.





Michael Ufnal

