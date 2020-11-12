1/1
Gloria T. Flores
1944 - 2020
Gloria T. Flores, 76, beloved wife of Jesus B. Flores Sr.; loving mother of Sarah (Tim) Sheehan and Jesus T. Flores Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Flores, Ryan Flores, Cameron Flores, and Kate Sheehan; devoted sister of Arsenio Tolentino Jr., Raul Tolentino; Lina Madrazo, the late Antonio Tolentino, and the late Abel Tolentino; loving aunt and dear friend to many.

Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Elms Funeral Home Funeral Mass was at Celestine Church on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.



Published in PL-West on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
NOV
9
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Funeral services provided by
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
Aunti Goly, I will always remember the kindness you’ve shown me and my family. Thank you for those wonderful memories.
Arlene Dauz
November 9, 2020
Goodbye my dearest Auntie Goly. I loved Chicago so much because you lived here. I will miss your laugh, the joy you exude, and the love you have for life and the finer things in life. Thank you for your love. You’ve forever left and imprint on my heart. Please say hi to my dad and Uncle Tony. I’m sure they’ll be serenading you with Frank Sinatra. Rest well.
Malou Matthew
Family
November 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
November 9, 2020
With heartfelt sympathy, caring and love.
Arvidas, Rosina, Marta Trumpjonas
Friend
November 9, 2020
The Dynamic DUO.<br />Emma and Tita Gloria.
When the words Tita Gloria pop into my mind, the very first thing I think of is:
That is my 2nd MOM!

My mom loved Gloria from the very start and what grew from their relationship has impacted my family and I both genuinely and indefinitely.

If I could love anyone as close and deeply as I love my own mother, it is has always been and will always be, Tita Gloria.

Gloria lives as her namesake states. Gloriously.

I think we can all agree that Gloria is just one of those people who just has an undeniable presence and lives life with pure moxie.
She has an infectious smile paired with a fierce yet compassionate heart that is light, deep, and bold all in the same breath. Her love has always been unyielding.
It is simply impossible not to be affected deeply by her.
Her spirit is very much an inspiration to how I strive to carry my own life.

As an only child with two hard working parents, I was practically raised in tandem with the Flores family throughout my childhood and into my adult life.

From the start Gloria, Jess, Jesus, and Sarah immediately became my Tita, Tito, Kuya, and Ate as they not just welcomed me into their family, but always treated me as one of their own. I could not be more grateful for each of them.

The unity between these two moms and what became of it can never be eroded by time, distance, or passing on. It will always be permanent.

Tita Gloria’s spirit will remain glorious and our love for her will carry on eternally within us.

-Love Always
Mike, Emma, and Eddie.

Michael Ufnal
Family
November 8, 2020
Dearest Sarah and Family,
We are so very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May she rest in paradise.
With love,
gigi (quinol) greene and family
gigi greene
Friend
November 8, 2020
Sarah,
So sorry for your loss. Condolences and prayers for strength and comfort to you and your family.
Patti
Patti Lueders
Friend
November 8, 2020
A strong, selfless and loving woman Auntie Golly was. I would surely miss you and will always keep in my heart the wonderful memories we had.
Jona Nazareno
November 7, 2020
Sarah and Family,
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
My sympathies on the passing of your Beloved Mom.
Leya
Friend
November 7, 2020
My deepest symphathies Uncle Jess, Ate Wiggy & Balong and prayers for you and your families strength amidst this trying times.
Yvette Tolentino-Sunga
Family
November 7, 2020
To our Bereaved Family of Auntie Gloria T. Flores: Painful and Sad but We have to accept that Auntie Golly's Life Race here on Earth had Finish!!! Prayers and her Memories will link to Us Forever!!! Missing you always!!! Love: Alvin, Paz & Paulo
Alvin Tolentino
Family
November 7, 2020
Dear Sarah, Tim, Kate, & Family,

May your mom/grandmother Rest In Peace and enjoy Eternal Life with our Lord. She will always be in your hearts.
Ralph & Rena Savaglio
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dear Auntie Goly, I am truly saddened by your passing. Thank you for all the things you did for us. For being our mother during our visits to Chicago. For looking out for me and comforting me during the time my marriage to Eileen was falling apart. For the treats you gave us every time you visited. Auntie we cant thank you enough. You now live in our hearts. Please give our love to Lolo Arsenio, Lola Lucy, Uncle Tony, Uncle Abel, Lucy Grace, Auntie Jean and Auntie Mila. We love you Auntie Goly!
Ronald Tolentino
Family
November 7, 2020
Beautiful smile and thoughtful words I will always remember Gloria by
Glenda
November 7, 2020
We will miss you, Auntie Goly. We love you!
Marie Estrellita Tolentino Rojas
Family
November 7, 2020
With her late Mom, Lucy, brother Arsenio, late brother Abel
Alma Madrazo
Family
November 7, 2020
With sister Lina, husband Jess, brother Arsenio Jr.
Alma Madrazo
Family
November 7, 2020
She was our beloved godmother during our wedding. Whenever she visits the Philippines she made sure that everyone gets a treat among her nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
We definitely felt her love and care for us all.
What I remember is her love for nice clothes, watches, jewelry and she would remark that “this is the good stuff”.
We will miss you Auntie Ninang Goly
Alma Madrazo
Family
November 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Maryam Tolentino Mejia
Family
