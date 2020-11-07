Gloria T. Flores, 76, beloved wife of Jesus B. Flores Sr.; loving mother of Sarah (Tim) Sheehan and Jesus T. Flores Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Flores, Ryan Flores, Cameron Flores, and Kate Sheehan; devoted sister of Arsenio Tolentino Jr., Raul Tolentino; Lina Madrazo, the late Antonio Tolentino, and the late Abel Tolentino; loving aunt and dear friend to many.
Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Elms Funeral Home Funeral Mass was at Celestine Church on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
.