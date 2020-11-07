1/1
Gloria T. Flores
1944 - 2020
Gloria T. Flores, 76, beloved wife of Jesus B. Flores Sr.; loving mother of Sarah (Tim) Sheehan and Jesus T. Flores Jr.; cherished grandmother of Ashley Flores, Ryan Flores, Cameron Flores, and Kate Sheehan; devoted sister of Arsenio Tolentino Jr., Raul Tolentino; Lina Madrazo, the late Antonio Tolentino, and the late Abel Tolentino; loving aunt and dear friend to many.

Visitation was Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Elms Funeral Home Funeral Mass was at Celestine Church on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. For info 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
NOV
9
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
November 6, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Maryam Tolentino Mejia
Family
