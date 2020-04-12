|
Gloria Tadman, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020; beloved daughter of the late William and Ruby, nee Berger; loving brother of the late Robert "Bobby" Lee Tadman; dear niece of the late Harold Berger and Gerald Berger. Gloria was a generous and independent woman who lived on her own until her passing. She was also an animal lover. Private services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020