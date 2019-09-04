|
|
Gloria Trotta, nee DeBellis, age 93, of Naperville formerly of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late James Trotta; loving mother of Jane (Jeanne Smith) Trotta; preceded in death by sisters Florence, Adeline, Blanche and Fran, and brothers John and Frank; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, September 8th, 5-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard. Mass 10AM. Entombment at Queen of Heaven. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019