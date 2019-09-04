Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1025 E. Madison
Lombard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Trotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Trotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Trotta Obituary
Gloria Trotta, nee DeBellis, age 93, of Naperville formerly of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late James Trotta; loving mother of Jane (Jeanne Smith) Trotta; preceded in death by sisters Florence, Adeline, Blanche and Fran, and brothers John and Frank; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, September 8th, 5-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from the funeral home to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard. Mass 10AM. Entombment at Queen of Heaven. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now