nee Podola, 92, a resident of Elk Grove Village, formerly of Park Ridge and Inverness. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late William (2004); the loving mother of Catherine A. Evans, Barbara R. Paschen, and the late JoAnne Paschen; dear grandmother of Phil, Julie, Greg (Heather Worley) Ptasinski, Kert (Andrea), Douglas (Heidy), Lauren, and Jessica Evans, Warren Fellingham, Matthew and Valerie Brej and cherished great-grandmother of 6. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village with a funeral Mass Monday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Ukranian Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago. Internment at St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ukranian Veterans in Care of St. Joseph Church, are appreciated. For info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 30, 2019