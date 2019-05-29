Home

Gloria Witek Obituary
Gloria Witek, nee Pihera. Age 95, Formerly of Chicago, Garfield Ridge Community, late of O'Fallon, IL. Beloved Wife of the late John Witek. Loving Mother of Jon Witek, late Judith Witek, Shelia (Steve) Dietsch and Roger (Cyndi) Witek. Proud Grandmother of Haley Dietsch and Leigh Witek. Visitation Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3 PM to 9 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday, 8:30 AM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Gloria's name to the , or Misericordia Home would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Gloria's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019
