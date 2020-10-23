Gloriann C. Sniegowski Wolf, 59, of Aurora, IL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. Born November 23, 1960 to Theodore and Luella (nee Fandrich) Wolf in Hazen, ND. She practiced as a pediatric home health care nurse in Illinois. Preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Luella Wolf. Gloriann is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Sniegowski, cherished friend, Michelle Rodriguez, her brothers, Gene (Nancy) Wolf, Gerald (Kim) Wolf and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, from 2 – 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, October 26, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. There is a limited number of people that can attend the Mass. Everyone attending must register before Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. Registration is MANDATORY. Please visit www.stcyril.org
to register. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com