Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
Goedel Kienzle Obituary
Goedel Kienzle, nee Siebenmark, age 83 of La Grange Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Erwin G. Kienzle; fond mother of Walter Kienzle; dear sister to the late Rolf Siebenmark and Walther Siebenmark. Visitation, Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10 A.M. to time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Interment Forest Home Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Corner of Park and Grant, Brookfield. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
