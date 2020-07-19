1/
Goldie G. Einecker
1928 - 2020
Goldie G. Einecker, nee Kusec, age 92, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of the late Mathew F. Einecker. Loving mother of Alan (Deborah), Gregory (Roberta), Keith, Neil, Richard (Denise) and Stuart (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of 13. Caring great grandmother of 3. Devoted daughter of the late Luke and Cecilia Kusec. Loving sister of the late Lucille Calabrese. Dear aunt of Joan, Patricia, Susan, Jim, John and Julie. Visitation Monday from 4 to 7 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 9:15 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
JUL
21
Funeral
09:15 AM
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
1 entry
July 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to all the Einecker family on Goldie's passing. May your memories provide solace.
Martin Bradburn
