(nee Katsios). Beloved wife of the late George S. Lempers. Loving mother of Cynthia (Phil) Doyce & Debra (Greg) Stanis. Proud grandmother of Tina (Matt) & Sean (fiancé Nina). Adoring great grandmother of Chelsea. Fond sister of Connie Nanos & the late; Nester, George & Angelo Nanos and Leonard Katsios. Dear aunt of Christine McMahon. Cherished great aunt of Heather (Mike) Giertuga & great - great aunt of Sophia & Mikey. Visitation Monday, March 18th from 3 until 9 p.m. with a Trisagion prayer service at 6 p.m. Chapel prayers Tuesday, March 19th, 9:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465, Service 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019