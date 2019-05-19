Home

Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Gordon Vaundry
Gordon A. Vaundry

Gordon A. Vaundry Obituary
Gordon Albert Vaundry of Thornton, IL, born in Lacrosse, WI on September 26, 1923, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 95. There to welcome him to his heavenly home were his wife Rita, daughter Deborah Vaundry-Kruithof, son-in-law Norman Kruithof, sister Helen Terrill-Mose and his parents Georgia Carty and Adolph Vaundry. Gordon will be greatly missed by his children David (Tammy Prutsman) Vaundry; Diane (Tony) Ferracane; Douglas (Kimber) Vaundry; Dean (Marni) Vaundry and Denise (John) Maurer; grandchildren Brian, Erik, Dean, Jessica, Molly, Kaleigh, Max, Tyler, Tanner, Joshua and Jordan; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; numerous extended family members; loyal friend Daniel Halkin and cherished companion of the late Marcella Banach. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, May 26 at CD&ME, 23320 S. LaGrange Rd, Frankfort, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00 Noon followed by a luncheon. Donations may be made in Gordon's memory to Honor Flight Chicago online at honorflightchicago.org or by mail at 9701 W. Higgins Rd., Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Tews – Ryan Funeral Home, Homewood, IL. For further information, contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
